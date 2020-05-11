SASKATOON -- A La Loche grocery store that temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 has now reopened.

Northern announced on its Facebook page Sunday that it is opening its curbside pickup for online orders.

On May 7, Northern said it was closing in order to do a thorough sanitation and disinfection of the store to prevent the spread of the virus.

All of its employees were tested for COVID-19 late last week, the initial Facebook post said.

The closure sparked concern over food security in La Loche and surrounding areas as Northern is one of two grocery stores in the village.