SASKATOON -- A grocery store in La Loche has had to close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, leaving CenterPoint Grocery and Pharmacy to serve the whole community.

“We’re basically it in town, the only ones open. We’re flying solo,” Chai Daongam, the owner of CenterPoint, told CTV News.

The Northern grocery store announced on Facebook it’s temporarily shutting down after a staff member received a positive COVID-19 test result. The store said all staff are being tested for virus on Thursday and Friday.

Daongam said CenterPoint has already been busy during the pandemic – operating solely through pickup orders – and with the Northern store closing, he’s expecting to get even busier.

“It’s been very, very labour-intensive and it’s a slow process,” Daongam said, referring to the grocery pickup service.

Northern said the COVID-19 positive employee last worked at the store on Monday.

“Northern is working quickly and diligently and will reopen as soon as the Public Health inspector advises that it is safe to do so... we hope to open in the near future,” the store said in its post.

Once the store reopens, it will continue to only provide pickup and delivery services.