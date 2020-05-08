SASKATOON -- As of Friday, the province said there were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 12 of the new cases found in La Loche.

The remaining case was located in the province's north, according to the Saskatchewan government's daily COVID-19 news release.

Of the province's 203 active cases, 148 are concentrated in the far north, with 38 in Saskatchewan's north.

Saskatoon is home to 15 of the active cases, the remaining two are in Regina.

Nineteen people are hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the province, with four of the patients receiving care in an intensive care unit.

Seven of the hospitalizations are in Saskatchewan's north, with one of the patients requiring intensive care.

The remaining 12 of the patients requiring hospitalizations are in Saskatoon, three of whom are receiving intensive care

So far in total, there have been 544 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 335 recoveries.

Six people have died from complications related to the disease. The two most recent victims were long term care residents in La Loche.