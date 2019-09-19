

Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the Delta Bessborough Hotel at 6 p.m. Thursday.

His swing through the Prairies comes the day after photos were published of the Liberal leader wearing brownface and blackface.

He is also set to hold a media availability earlier in the afternoon in Winnipeg, where he’s expected to speak more about the controversy.

Trudeau apologized Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup at a party in 2001, after TIME Magazine published a photo from the event.

Two other instances have emerged of the Liberal Leader wearing either brownface or blackface.

As of Thursday morning, the Conservative Party (37.8 per cent) and the Liberals (35 per cent) were statistically tied in national support, according to Nanos polling.

The random telephone survey of 1,200 Canadians is accurate within 2.8 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.

This is a developing story. More details to come.