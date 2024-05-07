Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving historic homicide

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is again seeking public assistance in solving the 2006 homicide of Hughie James Assiniboine.

Police say in the afternoon of May 5, 2006 officers found the 23-year-old Hughie James Assiniboine dead after responding to a report of an injured person in an apartment at 1622 22nd Street West.

An autopsy later confirmed his death as a homicide by stab wound, police said.

At the time, investigators believed Assiniboine and another man had gotten into a fight with several others outside the 22nd Street apartment building.

Police said he was stabbed during the fight, then made his way to a suite in the apartment block where he died minutes later.

Eighteen years later, the investigation remains open and no suspects have been arrested, police said.

However, investigators believe members of the public may have information helpful in solving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.