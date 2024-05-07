SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon teen arrested after attempted liquor store robbery

    Saskatoon Police
    A 15-year-old was arrested and charged after attempting to steal alcohol from a Saskatoon liquor store on Sunday afternoon.

    Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 Block of Shillington Crescent for a weapon complaint where they learned two suspects were attempting to steal alcohol, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police said when suspects were confronted by a security guard, one of the suspects threatened the security guard with a knife before fleeing the area without any merchandise.

    “Video evidence obtained as part of the investigation assisted officers with a description of the suspects,” police said.

    Later that day, the suspects were located and arrested in the 200 Block of Avenue M South, police said.

    Police said the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions

