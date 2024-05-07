Sask. touts record number of surgeries after ranking last in knee and hip wait times

Saskatchewan health workers performed more than 95,700 surgeries in the last fiscal year, marking the highest annual surgical volume ever recorded, according to the provincial government.

The number of surgeries conducted between April 1, 2023 and Match 31, 2024 surpassed the previous year’s high by almost 6,000 procedures.

“Particular emphasis is being placed on hip and knee replacement procedures, which are among the highest-volume procedures in Saskatchewan. Annual volumes for hip and knee replacement procedures increased to nearly 7,100 in 2023-24 from nearly 6,300 the previous year. The volume of joint replacement procedures performed in this fiscal year (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) was 50 per cent higher than the pre-COVID annual volume, in 2019-20,” the province said in a release.

A study from the Canadian Insitute for Health Information (CIHI) showed Saskatchewan had the longest wait times in the country for knee and hip replacements last year.

From April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023, median wait times were 318 days for knee replacements and 232 days for hip replacements, according to the CIHI data.

Saskatchewan ranked last across Canada in both lists. The national average for the two procedures is 161 and 131 days, respectively.

The provincial government says the surgical wait list has improved, with roughly 4,600 fewer patients waiting compared to March 2023. The number waiting over 18 months has decreased by 67 per cent.

The province says the 2024-25 budget allocated an additional $2.28 million to increase surgical volumes and further reduce waiting periods.

“The overall commitment by all members of the surgical teams has significantly reduced surgical wait times and increased volumes,” Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Provincial Head of Surgery Dr. Michael Kelly said.

“Their dedication is what has made reaching this milestone possible. As a surgical program we want to continue to empower the people of Saskatchewan to be more engaged in their own unique surgical journey.”

The Ministry of Health and the SHA have outlined plans to maintain the momentum, including focusing on improvements in orthopedic surgeries, investing in healthcare personnel, and expanding partnerships with private surgical providers.

The province says SHA continues to make process efficiencies that directly contribute to the success of the provincial surgical program, including the recently launched centralized referral intake for hip and knee replacements.

"These initiatives are helping to reduce wait times overall and, in the case of hip and knee replacements, providing access to the next available surgeon more quickly, while providing patients more choice in making decisions that work for them alongside their surgical team," SHA Provincial Surgical Services Executive Director Cindy Graham said.

"The SHA continues to focus on providing efficient, timely and universal access to surgical services to the people of Saskatchewan.”

The provincial government says publicly funded, privately delivered surgical providers have performed approximately 15 per cent of the total number of surgeries completed in the province each year and since 2020, this increased to almost 18 per cent.