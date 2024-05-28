SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Emergency crews are battling a fire at this northern Sask. First Nation community's school

    (Photo: Mary Jaylene) (Photo: Mary Jaylene)
    Share

    Emergency crews are currently battling a fire at Waterhen School located on the Waterhen Lake First Nation.

    According to a Facebook post from the First Nation, the fire originated on the roof of the industrial arts/shop classroom.

    The school was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

    "We have Meadow Lake Fire Department helping with the situation," the Facebook post reads. "The school has been a long-standing building in the community and has many memories amongst our community members who attended. It’s a sad day for the community."

    Further updates will be provided as they're made available.

    Waterhen Lake First Nation is located about 300 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News