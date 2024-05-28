Emergency crews are battling a fire at this northern Sask. First Nation community's school

Emergency crews are currently battling a fire at Waterhen School located on the Waterhen Lake First Nation.

According to a Facebook post from the First Nation, the fire originated on the roof of the industrial arts/shop classroom.

The school was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

"We have Meadow Lake Fire Department helping with the situation," the Facebook post reads. "The school has been a long-standing building in the community and has many memories amongst our community members who attended. It’s a sad day for the community."

Further updates will be provided as they're made available.

Waterhen Lake First Nation is located about 300 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.