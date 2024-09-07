Sask. man arrested after intentionally ramming police motorcycle

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after intentionally ramming a police motorcycle during a high-speed chase on Friday.

Police say the incident began around 3 p.m., when an officer with the Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit attempted to pull over a motorcycle that was travelling at double the speed limit near Idylwyld Drive North and 32nd Street West.

The driver, who was also using a cell phone, re-mounted the cell phone and took off at a high rate of speed.

Police said officers pursued him but backed off due to safety concerns. However, other officers in the area were able to locate the driver near 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue.

Shortly after, officers were able to slow the driver to a near stop but the suspect intentionally rammed a police motorcycle. This caused both motorcycles to fall to the ground, police said.

The 18-year-old driver was then arrested after being removed from the scratched-up motorcycle. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect has been charged with dangerous driving, evading police and mischief over $5,000.