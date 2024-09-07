Dangerous speeds in school zone leads to tickets, impoundment in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is urging drivers to be mindful of school zone speed limits as students return to classes.

Police say they caught a driver on Thursday who was travelling at a speed of 74 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometres per hour school zone.

The driver was issued tickets for speeding and driving while suspended, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Police ask motorists to slow down and exercise caution in school zones to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians.