Dangerous speeds in school zone leads to tickets, impoundment in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is urging drivers to be mindful of school zone speed limits as students return to classes.
Police say they caught a driver on Thursday who was travelling at a speed of 74 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometres per hour school zone.
The driver was issued tickets for speeding and driving while suspended, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Police ask motorists to slow down and exercise caution in school zones to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
BREAKING Manhunt underway for suspect after several people shot in Kentucky near Interstate 75, officials say
Several people have been shot near Interstate 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
The iPhone is getting a 'glow' up. What to expect from Apple's Monday event
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
No more porta-potties at B.C. construction sites starting Oct. 1
What some B.C. construction workers describe as the worst aspect of their jobs will be coming to an end next month, the province announced.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris
With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
-
'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
Winnipeg
-
Premier says Manitoba grand chief to lie in state at provincial legislature
Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will lie in state at the provincial legislature following her sudden death.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21 on Saturday, marking the team's fifth-straight victory and fifth Banjo Bowl win in a row.
-
Corn maze craze: Where to get lost this fall
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Edmonton
-
Devastating Jasper wildfire now listed as under control, Parks Canada says
Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
-
1 dead, 1 injured after semi and SUV crash head-on near Sedgewick
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an SUV and a semi truck crashed on Highway 13 near Sedgewick on Friday.
-
'So many questions and no answers': Family of man killed by police launches lawsuit against EPS
The family of a man shot and killed by police have launched a $1 million lawsuit against the Edmonton Police Service, the police chief and four officers.
Calgary
-
Calgary water consumption increases slightly Friday as high temperatures drive up demand
Calgary water consumption ticked up to 505 million litres Friday as sweltering mid-summer temperatures drove up demand.
-
Memorial held for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their New Jersey high school
An emotional memorial was held Friday for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at their old high school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
-
Over 17,000 cases of Chocolate Mint Girl Guide cookies arrive in Calgary as fundraising campaign kicks off
A precious -- and tasty -- cargo arrived in Calgary Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Nicotine pouches scarce after federal ban restricts sales to pharmacy-only sales
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
-
City of Lethbridge releases more inclusive welcoming land acknowledgment
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
-
Free stuff: Reuse Rendezvous returns to Lethbridge Saturday
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
Toronto
-
Police release video of Toronto plaza shooting that killed university student
A university student from Brampton was killed when two shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowded plaza in Toronto last month in what police say was a 'cowardly act.'
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
-
Driver ran red light before Whitby hit-and-run that left woman with critical injuries: police
A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Here's what the latest rate cut means for mortgage holders, home buyers
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent.
-
Garage fire displaces two adults in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
-
Ottawa canoeist Brianna Hennessy wins Paralympic silver medal
Canadian para canoeist Brianna Hennessy raced to her first Paralympic medal with a reminder of her mother on her paddle.
Montreal
-
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
-
Teen killed on e-scooter near Montreal park honoured, calls for more safety measures
Family and community members gathered in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Saturday to pay respects to a 14-year-old boy who was killed while riding a scooter in the summer.
-
Petition calls for service dog subsidy for those with autism in Quebec
A petition has garnered more than 10,000 signatures calling for the Quebec subsidy for service dogs to be extended to those with autism.
Vancouver
-
Major BC Ferries vessel will be out of service for 6 months
One of the vessels that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be out of commission for about six months after its propeller fell off, according to BC Ferries.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
-
Fire destroys commercial greenhouse in Surrey
A large fire destroyed a greenhouse in Surrey early Saturday morning, causing "quite a spectacle," according to firefighters.
Kelowna
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Vancouver Island
-
Major BC Ferries vessel will be out of service for 6 months
One of the vessels that services the busy Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will be out of commission for about six months after its propeller fell off, according to BC Ferries.
-
Man carrying handgun and nearly $30K in cash arrested in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria say they arrested a man they found in possession of a loaded handgun and more than $29,000 worth of cash earlier this week.
-
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
London
-
‘Proactive enforcement’: City of London housing blitz aims at helping tenants address issues with landlords
The City of London’s municipal enforcement team spent Saturday at 700 units on Kipps Lane, helping tenants address property standards issues.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police searching for robbery, stabbing suspects
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
-
Trial against former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continues
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Three teens charged for armed robbery at Kitchener jewelry store
Three teens were arrested for an armed robbery at a Kitchener jewelry store after witnesses caught and detained the suspects until officers arrived on scene.
-
'They just see these tenants as a profits': Guelph residents fighting back against renoviction
Guelph tenants worry they'll have find a new home after recently receiving N-13 notices from their new apartment owner.
-
Some operators losing provincial funding after opting out of $10-a-day child care program
Child care centres that decided not to participate in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose some of their provincial funding.
Northern Ontario
-
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP issues formal apology to African Nova Scotians for historic use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a formal apology to African Nova Scotians and people of African descent for the historic use of street checks and other harmful interactions.
-
Flooding repairs at Cape Breton Regional Hospital expected to take five months
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released more information about the significant flooding at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on August 25.
-
Here's what jobs will survive in the AI boom: Statistics Canada estimates
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.