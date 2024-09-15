Manslaughter charge laid after suspicious death on Sask. First Nation

Police have laid charges in relation to the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.

Clayton Mandes, 20, of Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

On Sept. 14 at around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a weapons incident in a home on the first nation.

An initial investigation by police determined that a gun was fired inside the residence, resulting in the injury of the victim.

EMS provided medical assistance at the scene. However, the victim died shortly after, according to police.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Denzel Cameron of Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

Mandes was arrested Saturday morning in a home located on the first nation.

He is set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation is located approximately 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.