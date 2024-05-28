Jack Brodsky honoured as CTV Saskatoon's Citizen of the Year

Long-time Saskatoon resident Jack Brodsky was presented with CTV Saskatoon’s 2023 Citizen of the Year award Tuesday morning.

Brodsky is being honoured for his decades of volunteerism and philanthropy.

“You don't do these sorts of things for the recognition, but the recognition is always appreciated, and it’s nice to be noticed for what's been done,” he told CTV News.

Brodsky had been the co-owner of the Saskatoon Blades since 1976 and was instrumental in developing a scholarship program for graduating Western Hockey League (WHL) players.

“All my years with the Saskatoon Blades was an absolute joy, and I just loved going to work every day,” he said.

He has volunteered with many organizations over the years including serving on the board of the Restorative Action Program (RAP), which helps the city’s most vulnerable youth.

“I've always been a great believer in youth and in education,” he said.

Kelly McClintock, general manager of Hockey Saskatchewan, said Brodsky was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“Whenever we wanted something done, we'd ask Jack and he was first to step up, and he would help us with whatever we were doing,” McClintock said.

JC Garden, manager of CTV Saskatchewan, said looking at Brodsky’s impact on the community made him an “easy choice” to be recognized for the award.

“This is an award that is nominated by people in the community, that is a chance for us to shine a light on somebody who's been doing a lot of great things and finally recognize them,” Garden said.