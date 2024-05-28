Prince Albert police chief sees a steadier course for the once-embattled service
Nearly one year after becoming Prince Albert's chief of police, Patrick Nogier feels the city’s police are regaining the trust of the community as he attempts to maneuver the organization through a number of challenges.
Nogier was named the interim chief of police on June 1, 2023 after former chief Jonathan Bergen retired in the wake of a scathing Public Complaints Commission report that said two officers demonstrated a “neglect of duty” in responding to a domestic violence call to a home where 13-month-old Tanner Brass was found dead only hours later.
The service has faced a litany of formal public complaints about police conduct in recent years and showed signs of internal conflict between officers on the ground and those in leadership.
In a vote in March 2022, the association representing police officers in Prince Albert said 95 per cent of its members had no confidence in their chief.
Later that year, the Ministry of Policing tapped former Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht to conduct an inquiry into the force and make recommendations for improvement.
Immediately upon arriving to Prince Albert, Nogier was made aware the gateway city isn't all that different than other prairie cities like Saskatoon, Calgary or Edmonton.
"It was an eye opening experience to know that what we're asking of the men and women in this particular organization is nothing short of what large organizations are experiencing with respect to the call load, the call volume and the types of calls that were going to," Nogier said.
Nogier was officially named police chief on Oct. 23, 2023, but even prior to that, he began working on rebuilding trust within the community and the organization itself.
"There's no quick and easy," he said. "You have to look at how are you being as efficient as you can be as an organization. You really do have to look in the mirror, and you have to evaluate the way that the model is, the way that we're applying the model to a community to ensure it's the right fit. And sometimes that's a hard look."
Nogier wanted to balance the desire to make changes while fostering an environment people want to work in every day.
"It takes time and when you're going to change, even more so, the implementation of change can be really challenging when you have an organization that hasn't done that reflection on a year to year basis," Nogier said.
With Prince Albert's position as the northernmost major city in the province and the size of the police force, Nogier has been working on a series of changes to make necessary improvements.
Last year, Prince Albert police implemented a new call response mechanism as a way of handling the roughly 43,000 calls for service it receives on any given year.
Like many other Canadian cities, PA police are also dealing with a high number of disturbance, intoxication and drug use calls. Many of them may not have a criminal nature and some may not need an immediate police response.
"We had to make sure that we were prioritizing the calls for service to ensure that when officers were being called to dispatch the calls, they were going to ones where you're going to have immediate impact when there was personal safety as a concern," he said.
Trying to get an entire community to understand officers may not immediately respond to a concern when they have done so for decades is a separate challenge, but Nogier feels there havew been gains there as well.
"Those investments are the ones that we're making moving forward, so more of an analytical approach on crime. What's happening, where is it happening, why, and then trying to, with some sense of surgical precision, to deploy our resources so that we get the best return on investment," Nogier said.
Another challenge Nogier is confronting is the large influx of people coming to Prince Albert, which can bring plenty of economic benefits and a level of criminality.
Depending on events or holidays, Nogier said PA's population can temporarily grow by 25,000 people, and he's noticed a recent trend of violence and guns in the area.
"These are not a hunting firearm that's commonly associated [with] this neck of the woods," Nogier said. "What we're seeing is an influx of high-capacity handheld firearms that have the capacity to do a lot of damage in your community."
This helped form a new gun strategy that is tracking firearms with more information.
Within the last month, the Saskatchewan Firearms Office opened a lab that provides a whole new level of technology, which Nogier says will allow officers to "hold people accountable" better than ever.
Nogier suspects many of the weapons coming through the city are travelling across provincial borders. Once fully operational, the provincial firearm office will save hours of work by tracing weapons casings to any jurisdiction in North America.
As that work continues, Nogier says specialized units and crime reduction teams are getting more guns and drugs off the streets, highlighted by multiple busts so far in 2024.
"Prince Albert's not a good place to come and do crime," Nogier said. "We've got some switched on people that are able to do really competent work and we're gonna hold you accountable for it."
As Nogier gets set to celebrate his first year as Prince Albert police chief, he's refocusing his goals of increasing community safety and furthering the service's connection with the community, which he says is important in a city that’s roughly 44 per cent to 46 per cent Indigenous.
"We know we need to work with our external partners or Indigenous communities, so that they trust this police service, and that they can come to us with some resemblance of faith," Nogier said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
'It was hell': Israeli mother held hostage with her children describes 51 days in captivity
Hagar Brodutch, her three children and four-year-old neighbour were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from their home in Kfar Aza, Israel on Oct. 7 and held for 51 days. They were released in November, but Brodutch says her thoughts are never far from those still being held in Gaza.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
'It's his vacation too': Jimmy the baby goat joins 2-week road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there’s a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Sask. NDP calls for independent investigation into allegations of harassment, firearms
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is calling for an independent investigation into allegations made by Legislative Speaker Randy Weekes, alleging harassment and intimidation from government MLAs.
-
Dubois inquest hears from police, witnesses on day two
An inquest into the 2015 death of Haven Dubois continued on with various experts and witnesses sharing their testimony Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'I was in shock': Grocery store owners' vehicle burned in act of arson caught on camera
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
With questions being raised about equalization payments to the provinces, Manitoba is seeking predictability, with room for increases, from federal parties when it comes to all federal transfers.
-
'I spent years worrying': New data shows debt climbing in Canada, Manitobans struggling to pay money back
More Canadians are seeing their credit card debt climb higher according to new data from a credit reporting agency, and Manitobans particularly have been feeling the effects.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s UCP government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
-
NEW
NEW Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
-
District plans, or 15-minute cities, being discussed at city council this week
Dozens of Edmontonians are scheduled to voice their opinions about the city's district plans at city hall this week.
Calgary
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary councillors want investigation into federal housing money, rezoning decision
Two weeks after city-wide zoning changes were approved, a trio of Calgary councillors want to know whether Ottawa's promised funding had any influence over the decision to make blanket land-use changes.
-
Overhaul needed?: Canadians calling for change as airline study takes off
Many Canadians say they’re hoping for “sweeping changes” following news Canada’s Competition Bureau will be studying the country’s airline industry.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge to see an 'average' mosquito season, mitigation work underway
Recent wet, cool temperatures have Lethbridge crews out monitoring mosquitoes ahead of the summer.
-
Man charged with vandalism of Fernie Aquatic Centre that 'severely impacted' community: RCMP
Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.
-
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
Toronto
-
Records detail Brampton councillor's standoff with city over derelict property
A derelict property connected to a Brampton city councillor racked up $12,500 in fines in dozens of penalty notices over several months as city officials warned it was becoming a haven for rats and a homeless encampment, records obtained by CTV News show.
-
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
-
Ontario court dismisses MPP Sarah Jama's request for review of censure
An Ontario court has dismissed a request by MPP Sarah Jama for a judicial review of her censure from the legislature.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING An uptick in tick-borne illnesses reported in Ontario
The number of Lyme disease cases in Ontario is higher than it normally is this time of year, and it's due to a higher number of ticks being found across the province.
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
Montreal
-
Thin blue line no more; Montreal police update dress code, release new patch for fallen colleagues
Montreal police (SPVM) officers will soon not be permitted to wear the controversial 'thin blue line' badge as part of their uniform. Those who want to honour colleagues that died in the line of service will now wear a new SPVM-specific badge with the phrase 'Tombe(e)s mais jamais oublie(e)s' (Fallen but never forgotten).
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
Residents west of Montreal recounted on Tuesday the moment when a tornado tore through their communities, taking only a few seconds to rip apart homes, vehicles and farm buildings.
-
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Premier's office guided health authority response on possible drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital
Vancouver Coastal Health quickly shot down a controversial city council proposal to explore the possibility of creating a drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital – but it turns out Premier David Eby’s office played a role in directing the health authority’s response.
-
Second witness takes stand in B.C. manslaughter trial as husband's lawyers silent
The lawyers for a Langley man accused of killing and dismembering his wife’s remains had no questions as the prosecution’s first witness wrapped up his expert testimony, and have so far raised no objections as another witness takes the stand.
-
Vancouver woman's lawsuit alleges she was mistakenly bitten, dragged by police dog
In late June 2022, Erin McLeod was walking home from work when she made the fateful decision to sit on the steps of Grandview Elementary School in Vancouver, with her back to the street.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Dozens of people smuggled in freight trains across B.C. border into U.S., officials say
Authorities in the United States have arrested two men accused of using freight trains to smuggle dozens of people out of British Columbia and into the U.S. in what officials described as an 'extremely dangerous' criminal conspiracy.
-
126 children and youth died from toxic drugs in 5 years, says BC Coroners Service
A report from the BC Coroners Service says 126 children and youth younger than 19 died from toxic drugs between 2019 and 2023.
London
-
OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death
Police say they are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead at a residence in Middlesex Centre.
-
Crown asks jury to convict parents in disturbing child abuse case
Crown attorney Heather Donkers wasted little time in her closing arguments, telling the jury to convict a mother and father on all charges.
-
Sentencing hearing for man in hit and run crash that severely injured teen cyclist
After being found guilty nine months ago, the sentencing hearing got underway for a London, Ont. man involved in a horrible hit and run, which left a teenager suffering life-altering injuries.
Kitchener
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph, Ont. conservation area
A dog, starving and covered in human waste, was found abandoned Sunday in the public washroom of a Guelph, Ont. conservation area.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
First Nation legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
After decades of being told his first language should be forgotten, Sol Mamakwa stood on the floor of the Ontario legislature about to make history.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
Cape Breton councillor uses foul language to describe MLAs amid policing debate
Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) councillor Steve Gillespie expressed his frustration over highway policing in the area, referring to Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLAs as “assholes."
-
N.B. premier maintains sex-ed presentation not vetted, says investigation now underway
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is promising more oversight into what is taught in sexual education programs at schools across the province.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.