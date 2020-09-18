SASKATOON -- Police are taking an unusual step in the search for the mother of an infant found dead in Saskatoon last fall.

In November, a baby girl was discovered in a recycling bin in downtown Saskatoon.

At the time, police said the baby appeared to be recently born and that the mother may have been in a vulnerable physical and emotional state.

Now, using DNA found on the bag the baby was resting in, police have released a composite photo created with the help of a U.S.-based DNA services firm.

"In November 2019, a deceased infant was found in a recycling bin in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North. Since that time, Police continue to follow up on tips and claims, but the mother has yet to be identified," Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

"Based on the analysis, the attached composite is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the mother."

Police continue to be concerned for the mother's wellbeing are asking anyone with information to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

