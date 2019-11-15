SASKATOON --The infant who was found dead in a dumpster in downtown Saskatoon last Friday was a girl, Saskatoon police say.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, however further testing is required that may take several months to complete, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release. The autopsy was not able to determine a date of birth.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 8, police were called to a report of an unknown problem in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a dead infant inside of a recycling bin.

Police are seeking surveillance video and are asking anyone who may have video taken in the area between 25th Street and Queen Street and Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue to submit it.

Investigators are specifically looking for video recorded between Nov. 4 and 8.

Police also shared a stock photo of the "very distinct" bag the baby was found inside of.

Previously, police have said it's believed the mother may be in a vulnerable physical and emotional state.

"We want this mother to come forward. We want to assist her in any way we can. That’s the priority," police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said during a Nov. 8 news conference.

Police continue to appeal to the public about the urgent need to locate the mother.