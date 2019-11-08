SASKATOON -- Time is of the essence in finding the mother of a baby found dead in a dumpster behind apartment buildings in downtown Saskatoon, police say.

Police spokeswoman Alyson Edwards told reporters Friday the baby was recently born and are "urgently" looking for the mother, who may be in a vulnerable physical and emotional state.

"We want this mother to come forward. We want to assist her in any way we can. That’s the priority."

An early step in the search will be to contact health facilities, she said.

Police were initially called to the scene, in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North, around 8:50 a.m., after a report of an unknown problem.

Forensic investigators could be seen blocking off a recycling dumpster with a large blue tarp. The dumpster was eventually hoisted onto a truck and removed from the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to learn about the cause of death and when it occurred, Edwards said.

Anyone with information about the mother is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.