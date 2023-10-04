'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard

A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.

Annette Custer apologized to security guard Cameron McMillan in a Saskatoon Provincial Courtroom, more than two years after their physical altercation was recorded and posted online.

The video — recorded on April 14, 2021 outside a Saskatoon FreshCo — shows McMillan on top of Custer, attempting to detain her for stealing food.

In June, Custer was found guilty of assault and theft in connection with the incident.

Judge Doug Agnew ruled McMillan acted within his rights, making a legal citizen’s arrest.

Agnew said McMillan was entitled to use reasonable force to detain Custer until a police officer arrived.

As a result of the video, McMillan was subject to thousands of comments online and criticism from some local leaders. He was fired from his job and has his security license was revoked. McMillan's license has since been restored.

“I’m sorry you had to go through such traumas, and that my choices hurt your life,” Custer said, standing in front of the judge, crying.

“I wish for you, that your loved ones, family and friends hold no ill will against you. For you are not the problem. It is my wrongdoing that put you in a position that no one should have to experience.”

Custer received a six-month conditional discharge for assault and theft. She must complete 40 hours of community service, not have contact with McMillan and report to her probation officer.

If Custer completes that period of probation, without committing further offences, she will not have a criminal record.

“It was quite the turnaround, actually. After what was said in the pre-sentence report, to what was said today in court. It was clear that she truly meant what she said,” Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa said.

Kujawa and defence lawyer Chris Murphy had a joint position on the Custer’s sentencing.

“It allows Ms. Custer to go forward with her life and not be saddled with a criminal conviction,” Murphy told reporters,

Murphy said Custer was stealing a roast to feed her son. He argued Custer should not be held responsible for the fallout that ensued from the video posted online.

“Mr. McMillan suffered significant consequences professionally because of public opinion … because of what politicians and community leaders said. That's not what Ms. Custer did,” Murphy said.

Kujawa said she plans on sharing the details of Custer’s apology with McMillan, who was not present in court on Wednesday.