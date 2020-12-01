SASKATOON -- With just a few weeks until Christmas, a Prince Albert man is hopeful new COVID-19 infections will see a decline so he could spend the holiday with his mother, who lives in a long term care home.

“She’d called me times crying, telling me there are times she can’t handle it and she has to get out of there,” Andrew Johnson said.

He’s been able to visit her but is limited to talking on the phone and looking through a care home window.

Before the pandemic hit, Johnson said his mother, who has dementia, would spend Christmas at his house with her grandchildren.

Since March, the province has limited in-person visitation at long term care homes. Since a COVID-19 outbreak in Prince Albert in September, long term care homes have been under stricter rules.

“Since the pandemic started she hasn’t been able to leave the long term care home. I have no problem with the long-term care home. It’s a good place for her but it’s been tough on her,” Johnson said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said temporary restrictions to open family visits are in place across all SHA facilities and long term care homes in an effort to contain COVID-19. The SHA said it is committed to returning to open family visitation but only when it's safe to do so, the SHA said in a news release.

The SHA allows family present only for patients in compassionate care and end of life care.

With new measures and public health restrictions in place, Johnson said he hopes the measures curb the spread of the virus before Dec. 25.

“I’m hoping with the slowdown in the economy and I hope people take advantage of this because we literally have three weeks before Christmas,” he said.

“If we can go two weeks and get a handle on this hopefully and maybe they can do something over Christmas where they can get out.”

Johnson said he is willing to go to great lengths to visit his mom on Christmas.

“I’ll wear a mask, I’ll put on a hazmat suit just to go sit down and talk to her.”