SASKATOON -- User-pay COVID-19 testing will be available this month to Saskatchewan people without symptoms, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

An agreement between the SHA and Quantum Genetix would see the company collecting and processing test specimens for asymptomatic people. All patient information collected would go to the SHA. Positive tests will be forwarded to the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory for confirmation and verification.

“Given the high demand for testing and the focus on prioritizing testing for people with symptoms before people or travelers without symptoms, it’s been challenging to provide timely results for asymptomatic travelers,” Lenore Howey, Saskatchewan Health Authority executive director, laboratory medicine, said in a news release.

The SHA estimates that this will add capacity of up to 350 tests daily by the end of December. Quantum Genetix says results will be reported within 24-48 hours from the time they are received.

“We are excited to be able help travelers and businesses with their COVID-19 testing needs,” Quantum Genetix Canada Inc. President Leigh Marquess said in the release.

The SHA also said interested employers can pursue a “collaborative agreement” with its laboratory medicine division who want to purchase and run their own COVID-19 testing platforms. The authority said it can help ensure “quality testing and reporting of results” in a manner that meets regulatory requirements.