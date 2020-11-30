SASKATOON -- Centennial Collegiate is moving to level four of the provincial safe schools plan. It means all classes will move online through December 18.

In a news release, Saskatoon Public Schools says the decision was made collaboratively with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

It says to date, there have been 16 positive cases of COVID-19 at Centennial Collegiate, which mas resulted in the temporary closure of 25 classes, as students were told to self-isolate.

“Classes will run as scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, allowing teachers to provide direction to students on how the remaining classes will move forward. The SHA will continue to monitor and support the school. The collegiate is expected to return to in-class instruction for the beginning of Quint 3 on January 4,” the news release from Saskatoon Public Schools says.