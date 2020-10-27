SASKATOON -- While the Saskatchewan Party is leading in votes, the election is far from over.

Thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted. It means eight ridings in Saskatchewan are still too close to call – including Ryan Meili’s constituency.

Saskatchewan Party candidate Rylund Hunter is leading against Meili by just 83 votes, as of Tuesday.

“I’m obviously a little nervous waiting. I’m taking a sports approach. I feel like we’re in overtime, but there’s nothing we can do,” said Hunter, a lawyer and former University of Saskatchewan Huskies football player.

“We just have to wait and hopefully our message resonates with voters.”

In a grim concession speech on Monday evening, Meili addressed his constituency.

“It has been an honour serving as your MLA and I'd like to continue to do so. We'll find out more about that,” Meili said.

The second closest race is Saskatoon-Eastview.

NDP candidate Matt Love is ahead by 102 votes against the Sask. Party’s Chris Guérette.

The Saskatoon Region Home Builders’ Association announced if Guérette is elected, she will step down as CEO of the organization.

Politcal analyst Greg Poelzer said he’s closely watching how Guérette performs.

“Not only is she a female candidate and very prominent business leader, she’s also a federal liberal – so does that help make the Sask. Party a little more modern than it has over the last year or two?”

Just like the last election, candidates in the Saskatoon-University district are neck-and-neck.

The NDP’s Jennifer Bowes is leading against incumbent Eric Olauson by just 105 votes.

Mail-in voting broke records in this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Elections Saskatchewan will begin its “second preliminary count” of more than 40,000 vote-by-mail ballots.