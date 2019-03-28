

CTV Saskatoon





Pearl Clarkson of Porcupine Plain is the lucky winner of the Hospital Home Lottery.

She told CTV News she was shocked to get the winning call.

“I always considered myself unlucky, so no I didn’t think I would win.”

On Thursday afternoon Clarkson took over the title of a $1.7 million show home in Greenbryre Estates.

The 77-year-old said she lives by herself and plans on selling the home.

The 50-50 draw, worth more than $380,000, was won by Tammy and Kal Robinson from Spiritwood.