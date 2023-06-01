Humboldt condo fire leaves dozens of people homeless

An overnight fire at a condo building in Humboldt has left dozens in the community displaced.

The fire started just after midnight, according to Humboldt Fire Chief Mike Kwasnicka, who said crews responded at 12:35 a.m.

He said there were 19 firefighters with two command trucks, two fire trucks and one ladder truck sent to the 24-suite building, which housed 38 people.

Condo owner Margaret Nagy says her mother and then her father have lived in the unit. She got a call around 12:30 a.m.

“We were shocked to see the flames flying out of these units and I just thought it was going to be completely engulfed,” she told CTV News.

“I know it's especially heartbreaking for the people that have to find a home to live in,” Nagy said. “We're lucky that we have that close-knit community that we do have and everyone's trying to come together to help the residents here. I think that's the prime thing is that everybody is safe.”

Town councillor Rob Muench shared his sympathies in a Facebook post.

“The fire started on the balcony of the top floor and spread into the attic. This is tragic as there will be many displaced people from this fire. Thanks to our emergency crews - Fire, Humboldt Ambulance, RCMP and Partners Family Services for all of your hard work,” Muench said.

Dozens of residents are displaced after a condo fire in Humboldt Thursday. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News)

Kwasnicka says the fire was under control by approximately 2:30 a.m., and crews remained on the scene until 5:30 a.m. putting out hot spots.

He said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Kwasnicka estimates the cost of the damages to be in the millions. He told CTV News that half of the suites on the fourth floor were destroyed, as well as half of the roof, with several more suites suffering water damage.

Humboldt real estate agent Dan Torwalt said the tight housing market would present a challenge to find a place for displaced residents.

“It's gonna be long term,” he told CTV Saskatoon. “This isn't just they can go back in there next week.”

“I'm thinking a year plus,” he said.

He said condo owners would need to wait until the insurance was sorted out.

“It just was quite a thing last night for sure. Kudos to the fire department and first responders,” Torwalt said. “You got to give them full credit for containing everything and making sure everyone was good and safe.”

With files from Pat McKay, Tyler Barrow