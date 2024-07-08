Sask. RCMP pulls body of missing paddle boarder from Lake Diefenbaker
The body of a paddle boarder reported missing on Lake Diefenbaker on Sunday was recovered from the water several hours later, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Outlook RCMP detachment received a report that a man had gone missing from the Douglas Provincial Park boat launch on Lake Diefenbaker.
The RCMP said the man entered the water and did not emerge. His body was recovered from the lake later in the afternoon and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say they’re not providing the man’s age or home community because they’re still notifying his next of kin.
The Elbow Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team helped police at the scene, RCMP said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Barcelona anti-tourism protesters fire water pistols at visitors
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
How Canada's dream supersonic bomber became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Struble disappearance unsolved 20 years later
This week will mark 20 years since Estevan teen Courtney Struble went missing.
-
Inmates at large following escape from Sask. correctional centre
Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.
-
Teen arrested after break-in interrupted by MJ police
A teen is facing charges after Moose Jaw police responded to a break-in as it was being committed over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
HSC nurses ratify new deal, avoid strike
Nurses working at Manitoba’s largest hospital have avoided a potential labour disruption.
-
Consultations set to begin on spot for planned Winnipeg supervised consumption site
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan to open the province's first supervised drug consumption site in central Winnipeg.
-
Intersection on Perimeter Highway could get new turn signal
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
Edmonton
-
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
-
Alberta Wildfire expecting temperatures to cause intense fire activity
A wildfire burning northeast of Suncor's Firebag oilsands site is growing but not significantly closer to the infrastructure, according to Alberta Wildfire.
-
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Calgary
-
Alberta Wildfire expecting temperatures to cause intense fire activity
A wildfire burning northeast of Suncor's Firebag oilsands site is growing but not significantly closer to the infrastructure, according to Alberta Wildfire.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
Deadly Kootenay, B.C. crash closes highway after fiery wreck
B.C. RCMP are investigating a deadly crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck that killed several residents from Nelson.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Toronto
-
Heat wave could come to an end as remnants of Hurricane Beryl arrive in GTA
The extreme heat being felt in the Greater Toronto Area could give way to cooler temperatures and torrential rainfall by mid-week due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Police look for suspect after alleged unprovoked attack in Toronto
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.
Ottawa
-
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour in Ottawa
Remnants Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy and record-breaking rainfall to Ottawa this week as the storm moves across the southern U.S. on Monday.
-
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
Hate crimes down across Ottawa amid significant rise for Jewish, Muslim communities
The Ottawa Police Service is reporting a slight decrease in the number of reported hate and bias-motivated incidents, compared to data from this time last year, but saw a significant increase in incidents against the Muslim and Jewish population.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been handed jail sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
Meet Cody Diabo, Kahnawake's new grand chief
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has a new grand chief, after Cody Diabo won in an election on the weekend, defeating former council chief Gina Deer and incumbent grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Thieves dragged man behind truck during attempted boat theft, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are trying to track down two suspects who allegedly dragged a man behind their truck while trying to steal his boat in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola region.
-
Off-duty member of B.C.'s gang unit hit pedestrian, police watchdog says
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after an off-duty member of the province’s anti-gang unit struck a pedestrian, leaving her with serious injuries.
Kelowna
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
London
-
Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
-
Multi-million dollar fire over the weekend levels three businesses in Kincardine
An early morning fire this weekend in Kincardine has left three businesses in shambles, and more than $2.5 million dollars in damage in its wake.
-
Huron County agricultural manufacturer spreading 'nutrients' across North America
In a small non-descript welding shop in the Huron County village of Walton, Gary Sutcliffe and his employees are building some of the most precise manure management machines in the world.
Kitchener
-
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Brantford man charged with murder of 40-year-old woman
A Brantford man is charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead on Friday.
-
Roos Island reopens at Kitchener’s Victoria Park
The public can finally set foot on Roos Island again after being closed for over a year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
-
Impaired driver with child in the backseat almost crashes into police cruiser
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
Atlantic
-
Man, 25, arrested following alleged sexual assault: N.B. RCMP
A 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, N.S., has been arrested following alleged sexual assault incidents in Moncton.
-
Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession
A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.
-
New Glasgow, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: RCMP
Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.