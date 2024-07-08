Sask. RCMP pulls body of missing paddle boarder from Lake Diefenbaker

The body of a paddle boarder reported missing on Lake Diefenbaker on Sunday was recovered from the water several hours later, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Outlook RCMP detachment received a report that a man had gone missing from the Douglas Provincial Park boat launch on Lake Diefenbaker.

The RCMP said the man entered the water and did not emerge. His body was recovered from the lake later in the afternoon and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say they’re not providing the man’s age or home community because they’re still notifying his next of kin.

The Elbow Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team helped police at the scene, RCMP said.