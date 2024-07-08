Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP

Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.

According to RCMP news releases, officers have now found nine mailboxes damaged by explosive devices since Sunday.

On Sunday officers were called to Sunset Estates in the RM of Blucher, about 25 kilometres east of Saskatoon, with reports that several mailboxes were broken into and suspicious objects were left in them. Police say that one of them was damaged by an explosive device.

Just before 10 a.m. on Monday, the Saskatoon RCMP were alerted to another bomb in a mailbox — this time on Rural Road 3040 in the RM of Corman Park.

Officers discovered that seven explosives were placed in mailboxes in the area, and six of them detonated.

By Monday afternoon, RCMP said two more damaged mailboxes were found in the RMs of Blucher and Corman Park, east of Saskatoon between Highway 16 and Highway 5.

Police say they've determined the explosives are modified fireworks.

"The fireworks will not detonate, and thus are not a threat, unless they are lit," Saskatoon RCMP said in a news release.

No injuries have been reported.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s explosive disposal unit is also investigating.

If you have any information about the incidents, you can call the Saskatoon RCMP or send a tip to Crime Stoppers.