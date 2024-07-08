Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash

A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.

First responders were called to the site of a crash between a truck and a van on Highway 4 south of Cochin just before 1 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the 48-year-old woman driving the van and two boys, aged five and six, were declared dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The group hailed from Flying Dust First Nation, police said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for the boys, identified as Dominic Ritchey and Asher Patterson-Ritchey.

According to fundraiser Acyan Blythe, the woman recovering in hospital was the boys’ kukom — grandmother, in Cree — and their primary caregiver.

“On July 5th, 2024 an unfortunate accident lead to the loss of three beautiful souls, and one in serious condition. Dominic (6) and Asher (5) were two of the lives lost, and their Kukom-Mom who was raising them remains in the hospital,” Blythe writes on the GoFundMe page.

Blythe says the money will go to the boys’ aunt Cheyenne and mother Cordelia, who are making the funeral arrangements.

“Your donations will greatly help them through this difficult time.”

RCMP said the driver of the truck was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Cochin is located approximately 170 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

This was the first of two fatal crashes in the Battleford area on Friday.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to another two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 — this time, seven kilometres south of Battleford.

RCMP said a motorhome and SUV collided, and the driver of the SUV and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were a 29-year-old woman and six-month-old boy from Red Pheasant First Nation, police said. Their next of kin have been notified.

RCMP said an adult male passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A boy the SUV was airlifted by STARS with injuries described as serious in nature.