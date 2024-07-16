Humboldt Broncos welcome home Brayden Klimosko as new head coach, GM

The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.

Klimosko, originally from Humboldt, won two Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) championships with the Broncos and a national title as a player in 2008. Years later, he added another two SJHL championships to his resume as the head coach of the Battlefords North Stars.

In addition to the team success, Klimosko was also named the top junior "A” coach in the country in 2023.

During Klimosko's six years and five seasons in North Battleford, the team posted a record of 199-64-18-8, making it to the Centennial Cup championship game in 2023 but falling to the Brooks Bandits.

"It's always hard to lose an incredible coach like Brayden, we wish nothing but the best for him and his family and thank him for the six outstanding years he gave the club" North Stars President and GM Kyle Kellgren said in a release from the North Stars, who will now begin their own coaching search.

"I would like to thank the Battlefords North Stars organization for an unforgettable six years! The North Stars gave me the opportunity to be a Head Coach in this league and I will forever be thankful," Klimosko said of his time in the Battlefords.

Following Scott Barney's recent departure from the Broncos, the call of Klimosko's hometown club was too much to pass up. His coaching career also started with the Broncos, where he was an assistant from 2013 to 2016.

"It's something I always dreamed of. It's really exciting to now coach the team I grew up watching and played for," Klimosko said in the Broncos release. "It's a special moment for me and my family. To get to be around my friends and family again and coaching the Broncos is a dream come true."

"The Humboldt Broncos organization are thrilled that we have hired Brayden as the Head Coach and GM. There were many worthy applicants, and after looking at each one at different angles, no one stood out more than Brayden to represent our logo. We have every belief that he will produce an exceptional team that our community will love to watch and cheer for on the ice," said Broncos President Amanda Schlachter.

On the ice, Humboldt came up just short last season, losing in game seven of the semifinals against the Melfort Mustangs.

Klimosko is optimistic about the team's prospects in 2024/25.

"We have a great core group of guys coming back to Humboldt and I think we can compete with anyone in the league. I am looking forward to building a relationship with the players and demonstrating who I am as a coach and a person so that the transition from Scott to myself is seamless in September," Klimosko said.

The Broncos have not won the SJHL championship since 2012. The team's last appearance in the finals was in 2013, where they lost to the Yorkton Terriers.

Humboldt opens the 2024/25 SJHL season Sept. 21 against the Notre Dame Hounds.