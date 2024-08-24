Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted

Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.

Idylwyld Drive and Circle Drive were particularly impacted, with both northbound and southbound lanes closed for about seven hours.

Saskatoon police say crews worked throughout the morning to clear the affected areas and remove stalled vehicles. Traffic restrictions have since been lifted, and roads are now open to motorists in both directions.

A series of thunderstorms that swept through Saskatchewan Friday night brought a combination of strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

(Photo source: Facebook)

North Battleford, Moose Jaw, Regina, and southeastern Saskatchewan experienced similar severe weather conditions.

According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon received 24.2 millimeters of rain on Friday night. Photos shared online show vehicles stranded in the floodwaters, and some businesses reported flooding inside their building when they opened on Saturday morning.

Despite the rain providing some relief from the wildfire smoke and cooling temperatures, Saskatoon can expect a high of 29 C and a low of 12 C on Saturday. There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers on Sunday.