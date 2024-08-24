Ganbatte anime convention brings art and entertainment to Saskatoon

On Saturday at TCU Place, lovers of Anime and Manga gathered for the annual Ganbatte anime convention. Bringing fans of the popular Japanese animation style together for the largest annual event hosted by their community.

Many participants were dressed up as their favourite characters in Anime, some of which featured guests. Two of which going by their cosplay names Bitzy Boo, and Depressy Cosplays. The pair were dressed as characters from Genshin Impact, and My Hero Academia.

"We got a lot going on, we've got exhibitors, artists. Stores, figurines, miniatures, we had a cosplay contest going on later today," one of the cosplayers said.

All three of TCU Place halls were filled by the convention. Panel speakers were hosted, a marketplace selling Anime adjacent goods, and a section for celebrity guest meet and greets

The community of Anime lovers in Saskatoon has grown substantially over the years, starting humbly before becoming a large convention.

"I've seen the community grow quite a lot. Back in the day we basically met in the library to watch anime together, and now we've got full conventions," another cosplayer said.

Thousands of people cycled through in just the first day, and larger crowds are expected for one of the conventions signature events, a dance on Saturday evening.

Ganbatte continues to run through the weekend until Sunday.