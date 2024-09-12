Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.

At around 2:17 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on the 1300 block of Avenue G North. Arriving crews found a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Crews entered the garage to complete a search of the structure and found a person inside who later was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the scene has been turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Damage to the garage is estimated at $60,000.