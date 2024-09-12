SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire

    Share

    Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.

    At around 2:17 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on the 1300 block of Avenue G North. Arriving crews found a detached garage engulfed in flames.

    Crews entered the garage to complete a search of the structure and found a person inside who later was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the scene has been turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

    Damage to the garage is estimated at $60,000.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News