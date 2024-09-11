Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
The City of Saskatoon announced the proposed location on Friday — a former Saskatchewan Transit Company parcel depot behind the old bus station on Pacific Avenue destined to be renovated with a $250,000 commitment from the province.
“Is 30 beds really going to make a difference,” STC Chief Mark Arcand asked reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.
“Or, do we invest in the 135 to 200 people a night and get them into services through [the emergency wellness centre], through Salvation Army, and through other programs that are already established and say, guys, we have more of an impact with the warmup shelters for the winter; guaranteed from the province.”
Arcand says the city and the province missed an opportunity by not consulting STC in their choice, given the knowledge the organization has gained through its operation of the wellness centre, a drop-in shelter with a capacity around 106 beds.
He says they’ve been on the front lines of the homelessness crisis for two years at the Fairhaven shelter, and he expressed some concerns that this new shelter opening will mean the province cuts funding to the wellness centre.
In a statement to CTV News on Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Social Services confirmed it was looking to reduce the capacity at the Fairhaven shelter as it looks to move toward "a model of smaller shelters going forward."
"Aligned with that principle, the Ministry of Social Services plans to decrease spaces at the Saskatoon Tribal Council wellness centre in the future."
The revelation that the opening of 30 new spaces downtown means the province intends to cut spaces elsewhere in the city undermines the commitments it made in October 2023, when it pledged to open 60 new spaces in Saskatoon to tackle the homelessness crisis.
The ministry said the timing of the cuts to the STC's shelter capacity won't be determined until it can assess the impact of the new temporary spaces opening in Saskatoon.
"We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure there are enough spaces available for people experiencing homelessness in Saskatoon over the winter. This may mean that spaces at the Saskatoon Tribal Council wellness centre are maintained during the winter months."
In his statements to the media Wednesday, Arcand also took issue with the Pacific Avenue location. He said the STC’s first shelter was downtown and they were moved to another location after they met resistance.
The province has opted to hire the Alberta-based Christian non-profit the Mustard Seed to run the shelter, but Arcand questions why the STC wasn’t consulted about the providing a shelter service that meets the specific cultural needs of Indigenous people, given the high proportion of Indigenous people among the city’s unhoused population.
CTV News asked the Ministry of Social Services why it chose the Mustard Seed to operate the new Saskatoon shelter and not a local organization. It said the Mustard Seed won the role was part of a public request for proposals process.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Actions speak louder: What experts are saying about the body language in the U.S. presidential debate
The highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was a heated matchup. Here's what experts who analyzed the exchange had to say.
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Taylor Swift wins at MTV Video Music Awards and Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Espresso'
Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the first award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles.
Conservatives to push non-confidence motion against Trudeau government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes 'at the earliest possible opportunity' with the aim of triggering an early federal election.
B.C. family says razor blades found in bag of frozen blueberries
The B.C. parents of an 11-year-old girl said their daughter recently found a package containing razor blades in a bag of Kirkland-brand frozen blueberries.
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Famous Winston Churchill portrait, stolen in Ottawa, is found
Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel says authorities have recovered an iconic photograph of Winston Churchill after it was stolen and replaced with a fake nearly three years ago.
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collective coin.
-
Town of Gravelbourg says goodbye to water tower
For as long as she can remember, 98-year-old Minnie Nugent has enjoyed the view of a water tower in the skyline, welcoming her home to Gravelbourg.
-
'Another option': Sask. widening scope of practice for pharmacists
The provincial government is widening the scope of practice for Saskatchewan pharmacists with the launch of a new pilot project.
Winnipeg
-
'She was very honourable': Cathy Merrick lies in state at Manitoba legislature
The sound of sombre song serenaded the halls of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday as Cathy Merrick's casket was brought in for a closed-door ceremony. Merrick died last Friday and was to lie in state Wednesday afternoon to allow the public to pay their respects.
-
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
-
Police searching for missing 22-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Father who killed his 17-day-old son sentenced to 6 years in prison
A man who killed his infant son two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
-
3 Edmonton restaurants ranked among best new dining spots in country
Edmonton's Bar Henry. Bernadette's and Little Wolf are up for consideration for the title of Canada's best new restaurant.
-
St. Albert product 'excited' about free-agent invitation to Edmonton Oilers rookie camp
Marc Lajoie received a text from his agent two weeks ago with an offer to attend Edmonton Oilers training camp.
Calgary
-
‘Maybe it’s a reckoning’: the reasons behind Canada’s increasing labour action
Air Canada is the latest major company in the country on the verge of a 2024 work stoppage — but as Canadians will point, it’s definitely not the first.
-
Calgary sports complex adding lazy river and water slides with $87.5M expansion
A well-known Calgary sports complex is getting a massive makeover.
-
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
-
Milk River Emergency Department temporarily closed Thursday
Milk River Emergency Department will be temporarily closed Thursday – but this time it’s not because of a doctor shortage.
-
Lethbridge students struggling to find jobs through the school year
Thousands of students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic are back in Lethbridge for the school year.
Toronto
-
Judges quash OPP’s decision that officer misconduct in fatal crash was 'not serious'
A panel of Ontario judges has thrown out a decision by the Ontario Provincial Police that an officer’s misconduct behind the wheel that killed a pedestrian in 2020 was not serious, saying the force must reconsider, and at least explain its decision to his grieving widow.
-
Suspects in GTA auto theft ring came to Ontario ‘for sole purpose’ of stealing cars: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
-
Port Lands gas plant emissions seven times too high for some building heights in new development: report
The proposed height of some buildings that are part of a new residential development on Toronto's east waterfront have been called into question after a newly released report found that a nearby gas plant is producing emissions seven times higher than the legal limit.
Ottawa
-
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
-
Ottawa's mayor warns transit fare hikes, transit levy increases to address transit shortfall in 2025
Ottawa's mayor is warning of fare increases of 2.5 per cent to 75 per cent, service cuts, tax hikes, the elimination of free fares or a combination of levers to help offset a $120 million funding shortfall in the OC Transpo budget next year.
-
Controversial high-rise development in Stittsville approved by Planning Committee
The City of Ottawa's Planning and Housing Committee voted 9-3 in favour for a controversial high-rise development in Stittsville that would make it the tallest building in the area.
Montreal
-
Man, 70, and woman, 71, found shot dead in Montreal apartment, police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 70, and woman, 71, were killed by gunshot wounds in an apartment.
-
-
Social media comments blocked: Montreal mayor says she won't accept vulgar slurs
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is defending her decision to limit comments on her social media accounts — with an announcement on social media.
Vancouver
-
'She would be furious this is how her life ended': Mother of woman killed in crash with suspected impaired driver speaks out
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
-
B.C. ski resort offers free season passes to residents who provide rental housing for overseas staff
While snowfall is still months away, a busy Vancouver-area ski resort is already in full hiring mode.
-
B.C. family says razor blades found in bag of frozen blueberries
The B.C. parents of an 11-year-old girl said their daughter recently found a package containing razor blades in a bag of Kirkland-brand frozen blueberries.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
-
'Concerning' number of impaired drivers arrested in roads in Saanich, B.C.: police
Police on southern Vancouver Island say they’ve arrested almost as many impaired drivers in the first eight months of this year than they did in 2023 in a concerning trend of people getting behind the wheel while drunk or on drugs.
-
Metro Vancouver men charged after several kilos of drugs seized
Two men are facing drug-trafficking charges after police seized several kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from multiple Metro Vancouver properties last year, British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force announced Wednesday.
London
-
Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries following afternoon shooting
The London police are investigating a shooting that took place on Boullee Street in London Wednesday afternoon.
-
Traffic chaos on campus continues amid ongoing labour disruption at Western University
It’s day 13 of a strike by Western University’s facilities employees and some roads around the campus remain closed, causing delays for students and motorists.
-
'We’re in this mire and this muck': Former trustee and councillor says school board needs to come clean over director’s departure
A long-time former city councillor and public school board trustee is calling on the Thames Valley District School Board to come clean regarding its education director, now on a leave of absence.
Kitchener
-
Residents stepping up home security in Waterloo Region
In a push to make their homes more secure, a local home surveillance company says more residents are installing security cameras on their properties.
-
Civil lawsuit alleging 'brutal' sexual assault launched against accused in Ont.'s 'Woodland rapist' case
An alleged child predator who was arrested and charged earlier this year is now facing a civil lawsuit in connection with a "brutal" sexual assault in a Toronto area park reported nearly 30 years ago.
-
Guelph Humane Society helping foxes with contagious disease
The Guelph Humane Society believes a contagious disease is spreading among the local wildlife.
Northern Ontario
-
Public defecation leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
-
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
-
Lotto Max jackpot hits record $75 million, could rise to $80M
Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.
Atlantic
-
'Don’t get sick on a Friday,' Bedford, N.S., MLA tells health committee
Despite data and testimony from health officials reporting progress on emergency health-care access, a Nova Scotia Liberal MLA says the system is still not up to standard.
-
'Bit of a mess': The challenges of getting around Halifax
Ongoing construction is causing traffic woes for Halifax drivers.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Halifax shooting
A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged shooting in the north end of Halifax last week.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.