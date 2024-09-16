'Not Brad Wall's Sask. Party': Two former Sask Party MLAs to run under Saskatchewan United banner

Two former Sask. Party MLAs say they intend to run under the Saskatchewan United Party banner in the upcoming fall election.

According to a news release from Sask. United on Monday, Greg Brkich, a 21-year MLA for the Arm River constituency will run in Saskatoon Southeast and Denis Allchurch, a 12-year MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook, will run in Meadow Lake.

Brkich, who stepped down in 2020, faced criticism over his use of the phrase “all lives matter” in his departing remarks.

Brkich is vying for a seat in Saskatoon Southeast, which was long held by Sask. Party veteran Don Morgan, who is not seeking re-election.

In the news release, Brkich said he’s running for Sask. United because he thinks the current government is mismanaging the province’s potential.

“This is not Brad Wall’s Sask. Party anymore,” said Brkich.

“The lack of leadership and vision can’t go on any longer. There is time to fix this province and Jon Hromek is the guy that can do it. Working with him reminds me of the early days with Brad Wall.”

MLA Greg Brkich is facing criticism after saying "All Lives Matter" during a statement in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

In 2011, Allchurch lost the Sask. Party nomination in a contested bid for Rosthern-Shellbrook to then-newcomer Scott Moe, now premier.

While both of these Sask. United candidates take issue with the direction of their former party, Allchurch set his sights on Moe’s leadership.

“Scott Moe has taken the Sask. Party down a liberal path,” Allchurch said in the news release.

“Jon Hromek and Sask. United offer a true conservative alternative to Scott Moe’s Sask. Party.”

Allchurch will run against Sask. Party incumbent Jeremy Harrison in the Meadow Lake constituency.

Saskatchewan’s provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 28.

Follow all of our provincial election coverage at the CTV News Saskatchewan Election hub.