'It's always a risk': Saskatoon RC planes take to the skies

Sunday was a windy day for RC planes, but experienced pilots were not deterred.

The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.

Far from the air toys one might find in the toy aisle. These RC aircraft are the real deal, the more realistic the aircraft, the better. Some aircraft cost up to $10,000.

Rick Reid was the event coordinator for the weekend.

"So we take these model airplanes and helicopters and rockets, put them up in the air and throw them around and have as much fun with them, and hopefully take them home in the same shape," said Reid.

Crashing their RC's remains the largest danger of the expensive hobby.

"It's always a risk putting something like this up in the air," said Reid.

As part of their airshow, model aircraft strafe the WW2 German battleship Bismarck, recreating the battle with RC aircraft and pyrotechnics.

Not just airplanes, model rockets and helicopters were also featured in the show to the public.

The Hub City Radio Control Club was started 56 years ago. Their facility just 15 minutes east of Saskatoon is complete with its own RC runway.

"We've progressed over the years, and gotten bigger and bigger," said Reid.

The club urges anyone interested in joining their ranks to visit their facility, or to inquire at a hobby shop.