Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies

A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.

At around 7 a.m., on Friday, officers responded to a report of an injured man in a home in the RM of Corman Park, Warman RCMP said in a news release.

Arriving officers located the 42-year-old injured man who was later pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Following an investigation, the 35-year-old woman was arrested in the RM of Corman Park. Lauren Besse has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The victim's identity has been confirmed, but RCMP say his family has requested his name not be released.

Lauren Besse will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

Warman is located about 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.