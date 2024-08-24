SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.

    At around 7 a.m., on Friday, officers responded to a report of an injured man in a home in the RM of Corman Park, Warman RCMP said in a news release.

    Arriving officers located the 42-year-old injured man who was later pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

    Following an investigation, the 35-year-old woman was arrested in the RM of Corman Park. Lauren Besse has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

    The victim's identity has been confirmed, but RCMP say his family has requested his name not be released.

    Lauren Besse will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

    Warman is located about 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News