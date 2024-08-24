SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Three injured after vehicle crashes into Saskatoon house

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Three people were sent to hospital after a single vehicle crashed into a house in Saskatoon Saturday morning.

    Around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of Ruth Street where the vehicle collided into a house, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police say no one was inside the house at the time of the collision.

    Arriving officers found three occupants from the vehicle suffering from minor non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics then transported them to hospital.

    Traffic restrictions were in place for about six hours in the area while police were investigating the incident.

    Police say the investigation was handed over to the collision analyst unit and it will continue to investigate.

