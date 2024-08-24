Sask. RCMP lay over 100 charges in ATM, vehicle theft investigation

Two Saskatchewan men are facing over 100 charges in connection with a series of ATM and vehicle thefts that occurred in the province in 2023.

The investigation began in November 2023 when a business in the Saskatoon RCMP detachment area was targeted.

RCMP says suspects used a vehicle to pull an ATM out of the building and steal it, along with about $20,000 worth of cigarettes.

The incident was one of several ATM thefts that occurred in the province’s RCMP jurisdiction last year.

The investigation, which was led by Saskatoon RCMP, resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old Wesley John. He was arrested on Highway 11 south of Saskatoon on March 9.

Following further investigation, officers determined that more than 20 incidents reported to police were connected, including six ATM thefts and several vehicle thefts.

On Aug. 1, a search warrant was executed at a home on One Arrow First Nation, where 49-year-old Kelly Almightyvoice was arrested.

Almightyvoice, from One Arrow First Nation and John from Saskatoon, have each been charged with 24 counts of break and enter, 12 counts of possession of the proceeds of crime, and 14 counts of wearing a disguise while committing an offence.

The 49-year-old appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 21. The 58-year-old is scheduled to appear there on Aug. 29.