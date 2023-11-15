SASKATOON
Saskatoon

How to keep watching CTV over the air in Prince Albert and Yorkton

CTV Prince Albert’s Channel 9 and CTV Yorkton’s Channel 10 over the air signal frequencies are changing from analog to digital.

In November 2023, viewers will need to re-scan their channels or upgrade to HDTV to restore service.

More information can be obtained by emailing SaskatchewanDTV@bellmedia.ca

 

 

Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA

Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with less properties being listed and less sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

