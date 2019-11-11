SASKATOON — Like many businesses, Tantrix Body Art is usually closed on Remembrance Day. But this year, the tattoo shop was buzzing.

Artists at the shop spent Monday afternoon tattooing poppies. All profits from the tattoos will be donated to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63.

“We just thought it might be a fun day to do some poppy walk-ins and give the money to the veterans," co-owner Leanne Thompson-Hill said.

The clients were taken on a walk-in basis, all six available spots were taken minutes after the shop's doors opened.

“I decided I would get one done where the poppy was a parachute,” Crosson said

Evan Crosson came for a tattoo because he wanted to pay tribute to his uncle, a member of the First Canadian Parachute Battalion.

“It’s nice to hear the stories," Thompson-Hill said. “It’s usually for a family member or a father.”