Here’s what to do in Saskatoon for Family Day weekend

Here are some of the top things to do in Saskatoon for the Family Day long weekend.

Winter shines

The Nutrien WinterShines festival starts on Saturday. With fun, outdoor activities like an igloo building competition, ice sculpting, soup cook-off, face painting and sleigh rides. The festival is being held in Friendship Park downtown.

Leisure centres

The City’s leisure centres will be offering extra activities that coincide with Family Day and Reading Week. The Cosmo Civic Centre is hosting a family skating event on Monday. There will be other non-skating events held at the Centre, including cricket and Métis jigging. Harry Bailey, Lakewood and Lawson pools are also open for those looking for an indoor activity this Family Day.

Saskatoon Zoo

Saskatoon’s Zoo comes with an affordable price tag until the spring. It’s admission by donation until the end of March, which means you have more than just Family Day to visit the furry residents in the zoo.

Wonderhub

On Monday, Nutrien WonderHub will be holding Discovery Dash, which is a virtual event that allows teams to compete in various activities. It’s a great option for those who just want to avoid the cold weather and stay inside.

Remai Modern

Saskatoon’s Remai art gallery is offering families a creative space for Family Day. At this event, there are art-making opportunities for everyone. Those under 18 years of age are free and admission is by donation for all guests.

Optimist Hill

Whether you want to ski, snowboard or toboggan, Optimist Hill will be open for an unforgettable Family Day experience. The Hill will also be open all week so students can get outside and stay active while away from school.

Aviation Museum

Saskatoon’s Aviation Museum will be opening its doors on Monday where visitors can test their skills with the King Air 100 Flight Simulator, take a photo in the Bell 206B helicopter, explore various exhibits, examine artifacts and learn more about the history of flying in Saskatchewan.