SASKATOON -- While Saskatoon is being hit with a nasty winter storm this weekend, the weather forecast isn't expected to improve until Monday morning.

The winter storm over Saskatoon seems to have worsened after heavy snowfall turned into freezing rain overnight, according to the City of Saskatoon.

In addition to freezing rain, blowing snow left streets and sidewalks covered in snow and ice, the city said in a news release.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says more heavy snow will continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

"It should begin to taper off in the overnight period, however, the winds are going to stay up for all of the afternoon and evening and slowly taper off into the overnight period," said Terri Lang with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Lang said the city saw about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow from Saturday night to Sunday morning, and she expects the city to see about another 20 to 30 centimetres between Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

The city has advised residents against any unnecessary travel.

“Today, it’s more about staying put. We want residents to stay inside and stay safe,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod with the city’s emergency management office.

At around 4:42 p.m., Saskatoon Minor Hockey association tweeted all SMHA events have been cancelled for Sunday evening, advising people to stay home.

SMHA is cancelling minor hockey for the remainder of the evening. Teams may complete their ice usage if already at a rink. Otherwise please stay home. — Saskatoon Minor Hockey (@SaskatoonMHA) November 8, 2020

Civc election going ahead

For anyone worried about voting in Monday’s civic election, city manager Jeff Jorgenson said he encourages people to make a plan to vote.

“There’s no snow day for the election,” he said. “The election must go on.”

City snow removal teams continue to respond to the winter storm, focusing its efforts on Circle Drive and the city’s high-traffic roadways.

Saskatoon residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel. If travel is required, the city is advising drivers to adjust to driving conditions and take extra caution at intersections.

Saskatoon Police Service echoed the city's advice in a tweet Sunday afternoon, saying "A reminder that as the storm picks up, if you don’t need to be out, please stay home. Stay safe."

At a city news conference over Zoom, the city's police service reported only three minor collisions as of 12 p.m. Sunday.

The city said it is deploying 27 graders, 18 sanders, eight high-speed plows and five sidewalk plows, adding visibility and road conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.

The city also said leisure centres would be closing at 6 p.m. and all swimming lessons Sunday afternoon and evening would be cancelled.

The city said the landfill has closed, but it expects it to open Monday at 7:30 a.m.

Residents in Saskatoon's Meadowgreen neighbourhood decided to try and skate on the icy roadways Sunday morning.

Sask. RCMP urge people to avoid travel

On Sunday, Kindersley RCMP issued a media release, asking residents not to drive due to extremely dangerous road conditions.

Two to three feet of snow has accumulated on the roads in Kindersley, and surrounding areas, RCMP said. Under the snow, the roads are covered in ice, making the roads extremely slippery. RCMP said visibility in and around the area has been reduced to zero.