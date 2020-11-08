SASKATOON -- Corman Park Police Service is advising people to avoid travelling on all highways Sunday as the winter storm continues.

Earlier Sunday, the police service posted to Facebook saying Highway 16 westbound at Langham was closed due to icy conditions.

Highway 16 westbound has since been re-opened but Corman Park Police Service said the Borden Bridge area is becoming increasingly difficult for semi traffic to climb the hill.

It is asking people to limit travel in the area at this time.