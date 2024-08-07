'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice

Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.

Prince Albert police say 52-year-old Trevor LaPlante was killed on July 22. Michael Bird, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

“This was a senseless crime against someone who couldn’t defend himself and that’s what hurts the most,” said Maureen Palagian, LaPlante’s sister.

LaPlante was well known in the community for his love of the Prince Albert Raiders and years of service at McDonalds and Burger King.

Before Michael Bird was schedule to make his second court appearance, Jeff Perehudoff organized a rally to show support for LaPlante.

“He had a heart of gold, he was a very happy guy, fun-loving, always cracking jokes, always had a smile on his face,” Perehudoff said.

Palagian remembers her brother for his kind soul and says she’s proud of the community’s support.

“Trevor was loved by a lot of people and it makes me feel proud that a lot of people can stand with him,” she said.

Trevor LaPlante, 52, was a well-known figure in the Prince Albert community; a long-time staff member at McDonald's known for his infectious positivity. (Source: Facebook)

During Bird’s court hearing, Judge Robert Lane addressed the gallery saying the court process can be long and painful, but effective.

Bird is being represented by defence lawyer Zachary Carter. His case is set to be back in court on Aug. 28.

When the hearing wrapped up, LaPlante’s friends and family made their way to Prince Albert City Hall to advocate for community safety.

“We want change for our streets. We want to be safe. We want our kids to grow up and be safe in our beautiful community,” Perehudoff said.

“My brother's death is something that really clicked with everyone, that the people of Prince Albert have had enough,” Palagian said.