'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change

A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

For decades, junior hockey prospects were forced to decide between playing junior in the CHL or playing junior A, with the hopes of getting recruited to a U.S. university.

“Hockey really hasn’t experienced much change, traditionally,” said Kyle McIntyre, commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

“But recently, I think the plate tectonics have been shifting in the hockey world.”

On October 7, the CHL announced players would be eligible to compete in NCAA division 1 hockey beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

In the weeks since, the hockey community has tried to imagine how this would change the player pool for different leagues, or how recruiting is done.

“This allows them more options,” said Troy Walkington, head coach of the Saskatoon Blazers under 18 AAA hockey team.

“Instead of pigeonholing yourself at 14-years-old, this allows them to have many different opportunities and not have to pick a pathway at 14 or 15-years-old.”

For players, it means they can chase their dream of professional hockey through the CHL without sacrificing their eligibility to play NCAA hockey.

While the bulk of Saskatchewan hockey players choose the WHL if drafted, this might make players change their original career plans.

“Well, it’s changed lots of guys’ opinion,” said Eric Grandberg, defenseman with the Saskatoon Blazers and draft pick of the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs and WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders.

“For me, one of them, instead of going all junior throughout my junior career, I can now go maybe junior for a year and then to the [WHL] or something like that. Just more options.”

For Cooper Ernewein — a draft pick of the Humboldt Broncos in the SJHL and the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL — options are a good thing.

“Not having to choose this young what route you want to take,” he said.

“Because, obviously, both have their benefits. And now, with the ability to be able to do both, it’s just way better.”

Walkington says no matter where they play junior hockey, the chance to pursue their education and play post-secondary hockey in Canada remains a great choice, too.

“There’s still a lot of really good Canadian schools,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s about your education as well, not just about hockey. And kids are going to make the best decision when it comes to both education and hockey.”

McIntyre says this will force junior teams across Canada to offer the best possible experience for the player.

“It’s incumbent upon teams to really adapt and to make sure they’re developing a really good community, a really good culture, and are having a real good player experience that’s developing the whole player,” McIntyre told CTV News.

“Because if you’re not doing that, you’re probably not going to be super competitive in the player recruitment war.”

The NCAA eligibility change applies to division 1 schools and takes effect August 1, 2025.