'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes

Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.

It started with Ward 5 Councillor Randy Donauer questioning why the wording of his motion changed from when it was proposed Monday night.

"I've never seen the administration take a motion that's been moved and seconded and just change it. I'd like to actually know how that happened," Donauer said during the meeting.

"That's way, way inappropriate."

City Clerk Adam Tittemore admitted to editing a live document, outside of a public meeting, and changing a motion that had yet to be voted on.

"I absolutely take responsibility for that. Apologies for the way it transpired," Tittemore told council.

Tittemore said there was a request from the finance department to amend Donauer's motion, related to parking revenue, to be more clear. Changes were made, without council being consulted.

"I didn't necessarily oppose the wording changes that were made. I think it was made with good intent for clarification, but it's a little alarming for a councillor because you sort of trust that the motions — that are moved and seconded, and the debate that happens — is all part of public record," Donauer told journalists.

"Where I get rocked is where we're not playing by the rules, and when someone changes the playing field."

Mayor Cynthia Block said the issue signals the need for change in the budget process.

"I think the process needs some tightening up," Block said.

A consideration spending list was transferred to an official list on Monday evening. The original councillors who put forward the ideas were left off the official list.

Block said its important councillors are recognized for moving and seconding motions.

"It allows council to have the profile on certain issues," Block said.

While Donauer doesn't believe administration had any malicious intent, he said the situation will make him think twice in future meetings.

"Has it shaken my confidence? ... I'll be re-reading and double-checking the things that show up on my council agenda to make sure that it is what committee decided," Donauer said.