Major power outage hits much of Saskatoon's west side

A large power outage lasting several hours affected much of Saskatoon's west side and portions of the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

The outage occurred shortly after 1 p.m., according to Saskatoon Light and Power.

The City of Saskatoon cited "equipment failure" as the cause of the major outage and said Tuesday afternoon an estimated time of complete repair and restoration was not available, but that crews were working to make repairs.

Parents were being asked to pick up their kids from several schools in the city.

Updates to the situation were provided by Saskatoon Light and Power on its outage map as well as the City of Saskatoon's X account.

At around 3 p.m., power had been restored to much of northwest Saskatoon and areas around downtown as well as in the Sutherland neighbourhood.

However, at that time, much of Saskatoon's west side remained without electricity as well as the College Park, College Park East and Varsity View areas on the city's east side.

Just prior to 4:30 p.m., the city provided a second update, reporting that power had been restored to all affected areas.