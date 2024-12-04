Saskatoon councillor appointed CEO of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

SASKATOON
    Davies currently serves as the director of public affairs at Medavie, Saskatoon's ambulance service provider.
    The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) has appointed Troy Davies as its new chief executive officer.

    Effective Jan. 2, 2025, Davies replaces Brynn Boback-Lane, who is retiring after 26 years of service to the foundation.

    Davies currently serves as the director of public affairs at Medavie, Saskatoon’s ambulance service provider. Davies represents the organization in the broader community all across the province.

    According to JPCHF, Davies has been with Medavie since 1995, starting as a paramedic and moving into increasingly senior leadership roles within the organization. Dec. 31 will be his last day at Medavie.

    Davies is also the founder and board chair of Synergy 8 Community Builders, which supports a variety of health-related initiatives.

    “His work has advanced transport care, which has led to many provincial and regional partnerships that have positively impacted delivery of health care in Saskatchewan,” JPCHF said in the announcement Wednesday.

    JPCHF says under Boback-Lane’s leadership, it raised over $240 million and guided the foundation through its first five operational years as Saskatchewan’s only dedicated maternal and children’s hospital.

