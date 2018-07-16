

CTV Saskatoon





A head-on crash in the shoulder of a Saskatchewan highway left a woman dead and sent two others, including an 11-year-old girl, to hospital Sunday.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck and minivan collided in the shoulder of Highway 17’s northbound lane, about five kilometres north of Lloydminster, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Multiple 911 calls about the crash came in to police.

A 34-year-old woman, who was driving the van, was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release. An 11-year-old girl in the van was taken to hospital, but she’s since been released.

The driver of the truck, an 81-year-old, was also taken to hospital, but the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known to police.

All three people were from the Lloydminster area.

The highway was reopened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.