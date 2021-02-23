SASKATOON -- On Tuesday afternoon, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the head of a research lab hard at work on a potential COVID-19 vaccine are expected to make an announcement in Regina.

At 3 p.m., Moe will be joined at the Legislative Building by Volker Gerdts, CEO of the University of Saskatchewan-based Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac).

Late last year the lab obtained Health Canada approval to move into human clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The first doses of the VIDO-InterVac candidate were administered to volunteers at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology in Halifax, earlier this month.

While speaking to media on Feb. 2, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted efforts underway at VIDO-InterVac to build a vaccine manufacturing facility that could make as many as 40 million doses annually.

Gerdts previously told CTV News that the lab could be up and running by early next year

He also has said he believes the VIDO-InterVac candidate may offer "better" protection against variant coronavirus strains and would not require "complicated storage."

At the same time the lab has been developing its vaccine candidate, Gerdts has also been spearheading a plan to establish a research centre at VIDO-InterVac that could play a valuable role in responding to future pandemics.

