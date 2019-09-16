Saskatoon paramedic Jason Trask has been named “Paramedic of the Year” by the Paramedic Association of Canada.

"It’s very humbling to get the recognition," said Trask, who has been working as a paramedic for 22 years.

Trask was the first paramedic in Saskatchewan to receive critical care paramedicine distinction.

He works as an in-flight paramedic for STARS and manages the emergency department at Royal University Hospital.

"The best part of the job is when you can make a positive impact on someone’s life," Trask told CTV News.

Trask remembers the moment he wanted a career in paramedicine. He was in high school, shadowing paramedics on the job in an ambulance ride along.

Since then he has responded to thousands of calls. He said the evening of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was a shift he’ll never forget.

"You talk to your family and say, 'I got to go.' I went back to the hospital and waited, and tried to do all we could to help those involved," he said.

Jacob Kyrejto, an in-flight nurse for STARS, said Trask is a leader during stressful moments.

"We’ve had some tough calls and I can always lean on him to guide me in the treatments that we’re doing. If I ever have a question medically, he’s top notch. He knows the answers," Kyrejto said.

Trask will receive his award on Friday in Winnipeg at the Paramedicine Across Canada Expo.