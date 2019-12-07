SASKATOON -- A blaze completely destroyed a detached garage at 2415 Woodward Ave., early on Saturday morning, according to police.

The fire department says crews and police responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. and found the garage engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in around 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Investigators were called to the scene, but a damage estimate is not available at this time.